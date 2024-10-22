By Johanna Gardener • Published: 22 Oct 2024 • 20:16 • 2 minutes read

Marseille taking measures similar to Paris to control tourism and housing crisis Credit: PIxabay:cosmicx

As housing in France becomes less affordable, new laws are being introduced to prioritize local residents over non-resident landlords, echoing a growing trend across Europe to regulate Airbnb and other short-term rentals while combatting over-tourism.

Marseille’s mayor has come up with a novel but hard-hitting plan to force short term rental landlords to buy a second property and list it as a long term rental. The move comes in a bid to support local residents who are being overwhelmed by the tight squeeze on available accommodation for long term tenancies.

Local residents pushed out of housing market by Airbnb owners

Marseille is yet another European city that’s trying to reduce the pressures for local residents caused by over tourism. Speaking to Marseille local radio station, Francelnfo, Benôit Payan said the plan was to not only make more long term accommodation available but also to curb the large numbers of profiting non-residents. An effective solution is needed for local people who feel priced out and pushed out of their beloved city by the large supply of mainly Airbnb rentals geared towards the tourism sector. Payan accused some of the hosts of the 12,000 properties of trying to “make money off the back of the people of Marseille.” The mayor also wants to crack down on landlords who are renting sub standard and neglected homes for above-value prices.

Can Marseille match Paris in its regulations on Airbnb and other tourist lets?

In recent years, a larger number of local authorities and mayors are looking at ways to protect local residents from over tourism in the local housing market. Mr Payan’s idea is already being applied in Bordeaux and Paris which forces landlords to buy a second property for rental of equal or greater size and rent it to local residents instead of Airbnb. In Paris, any rental of second homes is strictly not allowed with a limited number of days for second properties. Properties that are rented out on Airbnb are subject to tax returns to the French authorities. Payan promises to enforce stricter regulations by working alongside the “Airbnb brigade” to identify illegal listings. Payan’s announcement follows on from added housing pressures due to a collapsed residential building last year and a gas explosion in 2018 that destroyed two buildings and killed 8 people. Currently people in Marseille who wish to rent a second home must have permission from the local town hall before renting on Airbnb. Payan said in 2020, four percent were refused and today the figure is 82 per cent.

As cities across Europe grapple with the impact of tourist rentals on local housing, Marseille’s push to follow Paris in capping Airbnb and other short-term rentals represents a crucial step in reclaiming affordable housing for residents. With more governments recognizing the need for balance between tourism and the rights of citizens, these measures could restore not only access to homes but also improve the overall quality of life in urban communities.

