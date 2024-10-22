Almería recognised by National Geographic for its unique beauty

By Nina Cook • Published: 22 Oct 2024 • 18:23 • 1 minute read

Tabernas Desert: The iconic setting of many spaghetti westerns. | Credit: Wikipedia.

ALMERÍA has once again received international recognition for its stunning natural beauty, with three of its breathtaking sites selected by National Geographic as some of the most awe-inspiring in the region.

Highlighting Almería’s unique landscape diversity, the renowned publication chose the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park, the Desert of Tabernas, and the Karst in Yesos de Sorbas as standout natural wonders, each offering visitors an unforgettable experience.

Almería’s natural treasures recognised by National Geographic

Cabo de Gata, with its striking volcanic formations, unspoiled coastline, and unique ecosystems, is celebrated for its biodiversity and crystal-clear waters. It’s a haven for nature lovers, snorkellers, and photographers alike. The Desert of Tabernas, Europe’s only true desert, is famed for its cinematic history, serving as the backdrop for iconic films like “Lawrence of Arabia” and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.” Meanwhile, the Karst in Yesos de Sorbas invites exploration of its underground gypsum caves, formed over millions of years and featuring some of the most intricate cave systems in the world.

This recognition reinforces Almería’s position as a top nature destination, underlining its commitment to conserving these natural treasures for future generations. Whether you’re drawn to the rugged beauty of Cabo de Gata, the cinematic allure of Tabernas, or the geological wonders of Sorbas, Almería’s natural marvels promise a truly enriching experience for all who visit.

