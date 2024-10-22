Almería’s agricultural excellence at Fruit Attraction 2024

By Nina Cook •
The province of Almería has once again demonstrated its agricultural leadership at the 2024 Fruit Attraction fair in Madrid, one of the world’s most important events for the fruit and vegetable sector.
Almería is showcasing its cutting-edge agricultural practices, which are recognised globally for their sustainability, innovation, and efficiency. More than 60 companies from the province, including 10 under the Sabores Almería brand, are participating in this year’s edition.
Javier A. García, president of the Diputación de Almería, expressed pride in the province’s farmers, calling them “heroes” for transforming Almería into a major food producer for Europe. He also highlighted the institutional support for these businesses, which play a critical role in Almería’s economy.
In addition to promoting Sabores Almería’s gourmet products, this year’s fair has placed a strong emphasis on digital transformation and the use of sustainable technologies in agriculture. Almería’s agricultural sector continues to thrive, driven by these innovations, which not only increase productivity but also ensure minimal environmental impact.
With increased exhibition space and over 90,000 professional visitors from around the globe, the event offers a valuable platform for Almería’s companies to expand their international presence and reinforce their reputation for high-quality products. Sabores Almería remains a key player in driving the province’s growth in global markets, with its strong focus on gourmet and organic offerings.
