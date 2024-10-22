Atemporal, art between time and material

By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Oct 2024 • 19:43 • 1 minute read

Works by José María Fernández Doña. Credit: Nika Gallery

As part of Moments, the series of art events in Málaga, the Nika Gallery presents Atemporal, an exhibition of the works of José Maria Fernández, Andrea Reina, and Paula Lisbona.

The exhibition draws on the common theme of timelessness with the starkly different styles of the artists included in the programme.

José María Fernández Doña, known as J. Doña, is a Benalmádena artist with extensive experience in fine arts. With over 150 exhibitions under his belt, both solo and group, he has managed to transcend borders and gain recognition internationally.

Andrea Reina’s abstract paintings, which focus on nature, earthly colours, textures, and fluids, express a search for personal liberation from the body. Her works explore memory and the female psyche, offering a meditative experience to the viewer.

Paula Lisbona explores the concepts of time and memory through an expressionist painting that captures moments of tension. Her brushstrokes construct figures fluctuating in an uncertain state that suggests both formation and dissolution, while his landscapes combine danger and calm.

Moments is an art festival that arises from the DIY vocation of a group of friends that aims to inspire and spread ideas that are usually overlooked by the established cultural and educational centres, yet that are 100 percent authentic and fascinating. The festival covers mediums as broad as punk rock, skateboarding, surfing, graffiti, jazz, or flamenco, through music, film, photography, fashion, history, muralism, literature, and crafts.

Atemporal begins at the Nika Art Gallery, Calle Pacífico, 3, Málaga, on Saturday, October 26 at 7pm (show opening), weekdays, Tuesdays 4pm to 8pm, and weekends, 12pm to 8pm.