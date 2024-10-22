By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 Oct 2024 • 15:01 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

Orihuela is set to host a Local Trade Day event with an 80s theme on Friday, October 25, from 6:00.PM to 8:00.PM, featuring various activities.

Plaza Nueva will be the site of two children’s workshops, face painting, a photo booth, and a DJ.

Meanwhile, the Plaza de la Centuria Romana will feature two dance performances by the Municipal Dance School.

80s Theme

Additionally, there will be entertainers, stilt walkers, and an 80s-themed atmosphere, along with the Department of Trade’s mascot, Orcelia the Frog.

The event will include guided street tours with different routes. One tour will go through Plaza Nueva, San Sebastián, Avenida de España, and San Pascual, before returning to Plaza Nueva.

Another will follow a path from Plaza Nueva, Glorieta Gabriel Miró, Andenes, and back to Plaza Nueva. The final route will start at Plaza Nueva, go through Calle Mayor, and return to the starting point.