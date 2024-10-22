By Johanna Gardener • Published: 22 Oct 2024 • 12:44 • 2 minutes read

Roman forum unearthed in Cádiz Credit:X:@Alfre_HS

A team of archaeologists, volunteers, students and researchers from the University of Granada say they have unearthed the Ancient Roman forum of Ocuri in the municipality of Ubrique in Cádiz.

Researchers believe the excavation is key to understanding the existence of the Romans in Spain. Forums during this period were the centre of Roman cities and were a focal point of social, religious and political activities as well as water-related practices.

The initial find: Roman forum unearthed at “Cerro de la Mora”

Professor Macarena Bustamante Álvarez said in a statement that the main goal of the excavation was to examine the hypothesis presented by local scholar, Juan Vegazo, at the end of the 18th century, who, believed that the central hill terrace – popularly known as “Cerro de la Mora” – contained the remains of the Roman city forum.

The meticulous excavation unearthed a perimeter wall that measured 1m high by 16m long. Also recuperated from under layers of earth were a number of structures and public buildings. Archaeologists confirmed the discovery of a monumental altar accompanied by a series of decorative remains. “These include the bases of other evidence of statue pedestals and column remains scattered throughout the city.”

In examining the the key pieces of evidence, one of the most significant finds was the discovery of coins found in the excavation – proving the site was continually inhabited until the end of the 4th century. The exciting discovery was made when coins were discovered which displayed Christogram which was the first example of Christian iconography unearthed at the site.

Tracing past footsteps: Roman discovery sheds light on old trade routes

Adding to this discovery were ceramics from North Africa further highlighting evidence of earlier occupation that lasted until the 3rd century. It also shed light on understanding the trade routes linking commercial activity with Gibraltar, the Mediterranean and North Africa.

The team of archaeologists additionally uncovered medieval defensive structure. A spokesperson said: “This building would have provided visual contact between this site and other fortifications in the surrounding area that would have been used to oversee this mountainous region of Cádiz.”

The excavations at the ancient form of Ocuri offer important and exciting informative insights towards understanding and piecing together vital clues as to how the Romans established themselves in the Iberian peninsula.

