Carlos Alcaraz shows up to cheer on local team

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Oct 2024 • 17:47 • 1 minute read

Tennis Star Joins Local Fans Image: realmurcia.es

MURCIA’S tennis superstar, Carlos Alcaraz, was spotted in the stands at Enrique Roca Stadium on October 20, cheering on Real Murcia as they faced Marbella.

A Surprise Appearance at Enrique Roca Stadium

With 14,506 fans in attendance, Alcaraz drew plenty of attention, not just for his celebrity status but for his down-to-earth approach. Instead of opting for a VIP box, he chose to sit among the fans, a move that impressed onlookers and sparked a flurry of chatter on social media.

🚨 Carlos Alcaraz, presente en el Real Murcia – Marbella. pic.twitter.com/SbbSrqUNT0 — Germán R. Abril (@gerebit0) October 20, 2024

A Commitment to Hometown Roots

Eager to witness a victory for his hometown team, Alcaraz showed his support, having just returned from battling it out for over €5 million against Jannik Sinner just a day prior. While Real Murcia fought hard, they ended up with a frustrating 0-0 draw, leaving them tied on points with Ibiza at the top of the league.

Though the match didn’t go as hoped, Alcaraz’s genuine connection with the fans made the day memorable, highlighting his commitment to his roots and earning him even more admiration from the community.

