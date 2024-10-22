Controversial Hotel Algarrobico set to be demolished

By Nina Cook • Updated: 22 Oct 2024 • 18:15 • 1 minute read

The controversial Hotel Algarrobico, built illegally within the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park, faces demolition, marking the end of a long battle between environmentalists and developers. | Credit: Flickr

Spain’s most controversial hotel, the Hotel Algarrobico, has officially reached its final chapter.

Situated on the coast of Carboneras, Almería, the hotel has been at the centre of heated debates for years due to its location within the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park, a protected area. The towering, half-built hotel has stood as a symbol of environmental conflict, with environmentalists and local authorities battling over its legality.

The Hotel Algarrobico set to be demolished

The Supreme Court ruled that the hotel was constructed illegally, leading to a long and complex legal process. Environmental groups, particularly Greenpeace, have long campaigned for its demolition, arguing that it violates the coastal law and damages the surrounding ecosystem. Despite this, the hotel has remained untouched for years, a colossal reminder of urban planning gone wrong.

However, the saga seems to be nearing its conclusion. Recently, the Andalusian government took a definitive step by launching the demolition process, signalling the end of the hotel’s controversial existence. This demolition will clear the way for the restoration of the area to its natural state, bringing hope to environmental advocates who have long fought for its removal.

As the machinery prepares to take down this once grand structure, locals and environmentalists alike are eager to see the land return to its original beauty, free from controversy.

