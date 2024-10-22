By Anna Ellis •
Santa Pola has confirmed that its shopping voucher campaign is returning.
The Councillor for Commerce, Joaquín Lozano, stated that residents of Santa Pola can purchase vouchers worth up to €200 by paying just half, meaning a contribution of €100 will allow them to shop for €200, thanks to the public subsidy.
According to the Councillor, the vouchers can be used at participating shops until December 15.
Those interested in purchasing vouchers must register in advance at santapolabonoconsumo.es. Once registered, they can buy the vouchers during the designated sales dates.
Through the website, residents can access the Buybono app on their mobile devices using their credentials to check information about their remaining and redeemed vouchers. The vouchers must be used by December 15.
For individuals over 65, there will be an in-person sale of vouchers on October 28 at the Consumer Office located at Calle Cervantes No. 26.
The sale will run from 9:30.AM to 2:00.PM and from 4:00.PM to 6:00.PM, and will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Only one person per ID will be allowed.
