Emma Raducanu withdraws from Hong Kong Open

By Letara Draghia • Published: 22 Oct 2024 • 21:00 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Instagram, @emmaraducanu

Emma Raducanu, the British tennis star, has been forced to withdraw from the 2024 Hong Kong Open due to a persistent foot injury.

This marks yet another setback in what has already been a challenging year for the former US Open champion.

Raducanu had initially expressed her excitement about competing in the event, sharing her enthusiasm to her followers on social media just last week:

“Hello everyone, it’s Emma Raducanu here. I really cannot wait to come and play the Prudential Women’s Hong Kong Open. It’s my first time playing the WTA event there… So, I’m very much looking forward to coming and I hope to see you all there in October.”

Unfortunately, a recurring ligament injury, which had already forced her out of the Korea Open in September, means she won’t be making her anticipated return.

Emma Raducanu’s injuries

The injury, sustained during her quarterfinal match against Daria Kasatkina, has sidelined Raducanu for much of the WTA Tour’s Asian swing. Her withdrawal is particularly disappointing given her hopes to end the year on a high note. After missing a large portion of the 2023 season due to multiple surgeries on her wrists and foot, the 21-year-old had been eager to rebuild her momentum in 2024.

Raducanu’s current world ranking stands at number 55, but her ongoing struggles with injuries have hampered her ability to make a significant impact on the tour this year. While she was optimistic about finishing the season strongly, the Hong Kong Open withdrawal is another blow.

Sofia Kenin to replace Emma Raducanu

The Hong Kong Open, which kicks off on Monday 28 October, has seen Raducanu replaced by American Sofia Kenin, who notably defeated her in the 2024 US Open. Kenin, a former Grand Slam winner herself, is set to join the lineup in what promises to be a competitive tournament. Raducanu isn’t the only notable name to pull out – Naomi Osaka also withdrew due to injury, but confirmed she will still attend the event to meet fans, despite being unable to compete.

Emma Raducanu’s plans for the future

While Raducanu is expected to participate in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals next month, her latest injury has raised concerns about whether she will be fully fit for the competition. Tennis fans will be closely watching her recovery, hoping that 2025 brings better fortunes for the young tennis sensation.