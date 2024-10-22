Festibeer, Alhaurín de la Torre

By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Oct 2024 • 9:35 • 1 minute read

Festibeer beer festival. Coín. Credit: r.classen - Shutterstock

Alhaurín de la Torre is celebrating one of its biggest parties of the autumn on the weekend of Friday, October 25 to Sunday 26 with the local Oktoberfest, promising plenty of beer, live music and fun for all.

International craft beers will be flowing freely as well as some familiar favourites, such as St Bernardus, Chouffe, Vedett, Segral, Eukel, Flying Pigs and even the local beer, Merdellona. Again this year, there will be no shortage of ‘food trucks’ with the finest in German sausages and, sauerkraut, and freshly cooked street food.

International beers, foodtrucks & table football tournament

Beginning on Friday, 25 at 7pm at the Recent aerial in Alhaurín de la Torre, there will be continuous live music throughout the weekend, especially Saturday for those serious beer fans with musical sessions beginning at 12pm and going on all the way through to 3am in the early hours of Sunday. Expect the best in local Rock, Blues and Soul from Mama Curl, Nacho Oropesa, Zayas, and Los Lolipopers, as well as DJs and sounds from the 80s up through to the latest tunes.

For the Sunday, a table football tournament is taking place as well as a fun raffle with private beer-tasting sessions among the prizes. ‘Festibeer‘ Oktoberfest beer festival will be on at the Recinto Ferial from Friday, October 25 to Sunday 27.