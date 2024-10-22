By Anna Ellis •
Published: 22 Oct 2024 • 9:36
• 1 minute read
Image: Ayuntamineto de Benejúzar.
Benejúzar has officially announced the lineup for the ninth Benejúzar Experience, a key event in the Vega Baja region that has become an annual highlight.
During the presentation, Mayor Vicente Cases remarked, “The Benejúzar Experience is more than just a festival; it is a celebration of our identity. Through these activities, we combine culture, gastronomy, and entertainment, keeping our traditions alive while offering something for all ages.”
One of the biggest events of the festival is the Fluor Experience, scheduled for October 25. Held in the Eloy García López Auditorium Gardens, this event will be filled with colour, featuring a fluorescent paint art workshop, live music from a DJ, and activities for all ages.
On October 26, the Music Experience will take centre stage, transporting Benejúzar back to the roaring 1920s. The night will kick off with an open Lindy Hop dance class and culminate with a jazz concert by Vira León & The Birdies.
The festival will wrap up on October 27 with the Magic Experience, a family-friendly event. The day will start with a performance of La Vega Mágica, illustrated by Marta Ruiz Martuja, followed by magic workshops for children.
The evening will close with a magic show by the renowned magician Juan Muchamagia.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.