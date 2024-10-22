By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 Oct 2024 • 9:36 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamineto de Benejúzar.

Benejúzar has officially announced the lineup for the ninth Benejúzar Experience, a key event in the Vega Baja region that has become an annual highlight.

During the presentation, Mayor Vicente Cases remarked, “The Benejúzar Experience is more than just a festival; it is a celebration of our identity. Through these activities, we combine culture, gastronomy, and entertainment, keeping our traditions alive while offering something for all ages.”

Fluor Experience

One of the biggest events of the festival is the Fluor Experience, scheduled for October 25. Held in the Eloy García López Auditorium Gardens, this event will be filled with colour, featuring a fluorescent paint art workshop, live music from a DJ, and activities for all ages.

On October 26, the Music Experience will take centre stage, transporting Benejúzar back to the roaring 1920s. The night will kick off with an open Lindy Hop dance class and culminate with a jazz concert by Vira León & The Birdies.

Magic Fun

The festival will wrap up on October 27 with the Magic Experience, a family-friendly event. The day will start with a performance of La Vega Mágica, illustrated by Marta Ruiz Martuja, followed by magic workshops for children.

The evening will close with a magic show by the renowned magician Juan Muchamagia.