By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 22 Oct 2024 • 17:10
• 1 minute read
The Curtain Rises on Eric
Image: ADAPT/Gill Brown
ERIC NASH, one of the newest members of the ADAPT Theatre Group, moved to Spain in 2010 after selling his business in South Africa.
Eager to stay active, he joined local amateur dramatics. ‘I am now a widower and to keep myself active I was persuaded to join a theatre group and have been in a few amateur dramatic productions on the Costa Blanca,’ he said. His first role was in a series of sketches with the Campoverde Theatre group, followed by Treasure Island.
After starring as ‘Head Elf’ in Snow White and the 7 Christmas Elves, Eric joined ADAPT, drawn by their bilingual performances. ‘Another challenge to keep my brain active,’ he said. The group gives him the chance to meet new people and learn the language in a fun, supportive setting.
Eric’s next role sees him promoted to Prince Charming in ADAPT’s upcoming panto, Snow White and the 7 Guiris, this November. ‘Doing Panto has been great fun, and I would recommend anyone to have a go,’ he added.
ADAPT Theatre Group, sponsored by the ADAPT Metal Detecting group, donates all proceeds to local charities. For more details, visit their website adapttheatregroup.wordpress.com or contact Eric at 656 361 098.
For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
