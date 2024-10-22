By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 22 Oct 2024 • 12:24 • 2 minutes read

Glasgow set to host 2026 Commonwealth Games Credit: Pixabay:DesignFife

Glasgow, ex capital city of culture has been officially chosen to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The Games which will take place between July 23 to August 2 will host around 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories, which constitute an astonishing 2.5 billion people, or a third of the world’s population.

The 10-day event will be held over several venues including Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Emirates Arena and the Scottish Event Campus, all within an area of eight miles and will showcase ten sports including Para sports, which have been hailed as a priority for the Games. For lucky spectators, 500,000 tickets have been made available to visit the exciting venues.

2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow will bring energy and investment to the Scottish capital

Not only will this bring great vibrancy and energy to the city, but also huge investment. Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games are set to attract more than £100 million of investment into the city, a fitting addition to an area already considered a European cultural hub. CGF CEO Katie Sadleir said: “On behalf of the entire Commonwealth Sport Movement, we are delighted to officially confirm that the 2026 Commonwealth Games will take place in the host city of Glasgow. The Games promise to be a truly immersive festival of sport and celebration of culture and diversity that inspires athletes and sports — with a fan experience more accessible than ever before.”

And what about sustainability? Glasgow’s eco promise

The focus for 2026 will also be on sustainability. Glasgow promises to deliver a model in line with the eco footprint that Europe hopes to maintain. It also guarantees to be an example of how a large-scale event such as this can be organised and managed without excessive cost and how it can have an important social impact serving as an example for other countries who may feel incapable of entering the limelight. CGF CEO Sadleir also added:

“With the reassuring legacy of Glasgow 2014 providing existing sporting, transport and accommodation infrastructure, and world-class venues and expertise, we look forward to working with the Glasgow team to deliver a very special Commonwealth Games in 2026.” Supporting this viewpoint was Commonwealth Games Scotland chief executive Jon Doig who said: “Glasgow 2026 will have all the drama, passion and joy that we know the Commonwealth Games delivers even if it is to be lighter and leaner than some previous editions. It will be more accessible, delivered on a smaller footprint which brings our fans closer to the sporting action.”

Many Scottish residents including Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney have applauded the decision claiming that it will not only excite people across the globe, but be hugely beneficial and uplifting for Glaswegian communities and for the whole of Scotland. They have reiterated that not only will it shed light on the incredible solidarity, talent and national pride that sporting events are renowned for, but will also place huge emphasis on cultural aspects: a cultural celebration no less. First Minister, Swinney commented: “As well as an action-packed, inclusive sports programme that will inspire and excite audiences across the globe, Glasgow 2026 will also be a cultural celebration.”

Bring on the Commonwealth Games, Glasgow, 2026!

There is no doubt that Glasgow and the Scottish people will deliver an unforgettable sporting celebrating. As Glasgow City Council leader, Susan Aitken said: “Our city has a track record that is second to none when it comes to staging major events.” Bring on the Commonwealth Games, Glasgow, 2026!

Find other articles on Scotland