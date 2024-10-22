Great Gatsby Halloween night at Puente Romano

By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Oct 2024 • 17:07 • 1 minute read

Perfect venue for a roaring 20s Halloween night. Credit: PR

Puente Romano, recognised as the Best Resort in Spain by the Condé Nast Traveller Awards 2023, is a 5-star destination in an exceptional Mediterranean setting.

This October 31, enter a world of elegance and charm at the Great Halloween Gatsby Gala, a charity dinner in aid of The Children’s Trust, being held on Thursday, October 31 from 7pm.

The extraordinary evening promises to transport guests back to the roaring 1920s, starting with a glamorous welcome cocktail. Attendees are invited to show off their most dazzling Great Gatsby-inspired outfits, embracing the spirit of Halloween in unparalleled style.

As the night progresses, guests will enjoy a vibrant dining experience in the resort’s event hall, with sublime live musical performances by West End stars from London.

After dinner, the dance floor will be filled with energy as DJs mix contemporary and classic hits, perfect for dancing until the witching hour. The Great Halloween Gastby Gala is not only the most anticipated celebration of Halloween; it is a key event in The Puente Romano’s annual fundraising calendar. The evening is being held in support of The Children’s Trust, an organisation dedicated to helping young people with brain injuries and neurological disabilities.

Tickets for the event are priced at €160 per person and include a welcome cocktail, dinner, wines, and live entertainment. With limited places, guests are encouraged to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. Reservations can be made by calling 682 112 233 or by email at events@puenteromano.com.