By Letara Draghia • Updated: 22 Oct 2024 • 12:36 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Pixabay, sumanamul15

Recent research suggests that Generation Z workers are increasingly opting for traditional trade jobs over corporate careers. However, a new study indicates that this shift may not deliver the happiness they expect.

Tradespeople across Europe: A growing trend

In Europe, vocational programme enrolments have surged. Data from the European Centre for the Development of Vocational Training (CEDEFOP) reveals an 18 per cent increase in apprenticeships in countries like Germany and Spain. This mirrors trends in the UK, where construction-related courses saw a 23 per cent spike in 2023.

The appeal of trade work for many young workers is driven by promises of higher earnings and more autonomy. Many Gen Zs hope to escape the confines of the 9-to-5 office grind. However, these roles often come with high physical demands and long hours, which can negatively impact job satisfaction.

Why are Gen Z tradespeople unhappy?

According to a 2024 study by Bubblegum Search, trade workers like electricians are among the unhappiest in the UK, despite earning between £25,000 and £40,000 (€28,750 and €46,000). Long hours, physical strain, and unpredictable workloads are significant contributors to their dissatisfaction. Other roles such as construction worker, warehouse manager, and night cleaner also rank low in terms of job satisfaction.

This trend is not unique to the UK—across Europe, construction and manual labour jobs are in demand but often fail to deliver the satisfaction many Gen Z workers expect.

Lithuania: A happy place for Gen Zs

Interestingly, Lithuania emerged as the happiest country for Gen Z workers in the 2024 World Happiness Report. CNBC noted that Lithuania ranked first in life satisfaction for those under 30, outpacing high-ranking countries like Finland and Denmark.

Lithuania’s thriving gaming and tech industries likely contribute to this satisfaction. Vilnius, the capital, is home to 90 per cent of the country’s gaming sector, providing job opportunities with higher satisfaction levels for younger workers. With a lower cost of living and strong social support, Lithuania demonstrates how a positive environment can boost job satisfaction for the younger generation.

Tech vs. Trade: A clear divide in workplace happiness

Gen Z workers in fields like technology, cybersecurity, and design are among the happiest, according to Bubblegum Search. Jobs such as UX designer and IT support specialist provide a balance of financial stability, flexibility, and creativity that appeals to younger generations. In contrast, trade jobs often suffer from high turnover and low satisfaction rates, despite their financial rewards.

The top 3 happiest countries for Gen Z workers

After Lithuania, The World Happiness Report also highlighted Israel and Serbia as two of the happiest countries for workers under 30. These nations excel in providing job opportunities that align with Gen Z’s values of freedom, social support, and well-being.

Top 10 unhappiest jobs for Gen Zs

According to Bubblegum Search, the unhappiest professions include:

Electrician Psychiatric assistant Social worker Construction worker Warehouse manager Night cleaner Video game quality tester Hospital security Surgical coordinator Construction project manager

Why Gen Zs are being sacked

Despite the growing interest in vocational jobs, many young workers face difficulties securing and keeping jobs. A recent Euronews report found that six in ten employers had to dismiss recent Gen Z hires in 2023. A survey by the career platform Intelligent revealed that one in six employers are now hesitant to hire Gen Z workers, citing concerns like poor communication skills and lack of motivation.

For Gen Z expatriates in Europe, understanding which industries and countries align with their values can lead to greater job satisfaction. The focus should be on finding roles that offer flexibility, social support, and a positive work-life balance.

