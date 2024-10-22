By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 Oct 2024 • 12:43 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Albatera.

Isabel Berná, Albatera’s Councillor for the Environment, has announced that having a bonfire, with the necessary permits, is allowed until May 31, 2025.

The burning will follow the same procedure as the previous year, carried out under the town’s Agricultural Burning Plan. There are exceptions during this period, such as if a pre-emergency level 2 or 3 for fires is declared, or if adverse weather conditions like wind arise.

Residents can verify these conditions by contacting the Town Council, the Alicante Provincial Firefighters Consortium at (+34) 965 675 697, or checking the website 112cv.com or the GVA 112 Avisos app.

The burning schedule will run from sunrise until 1:30.PM from Monday to Sunday.

Burning Application

To have a bonfire a burning application must be submitted, which can be processed through the electronic headquarters of the Albatera town hall at albatera.org by clicking on the “procedures” tab and accessing the “Application for the burning of firewood and stubble.”

Alternatively, applicants can visit Albatera Town Hall and present the necessary documentation in person.

The permit issued is valid for 30 days and is only applicable for the specific time and date requested.

Rules & Regulations

Regulations stipulate that a prepared area must be established (including a pit, burner, and hoses) to ensure the fire can be controlled quickly if necessary.

Additionally, the individual conducting the burning must remain vigilant and carry the permit at all times.