By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 22 Oct 2024 • 9:18 • 2 minutes read

Jackpot joy in Marbella: €540,000 winner strikes it lucky Credit: Shutterstock.

It was a day to remember for one lucky shopper in Marbella, who bagged over half a million euros in the Eurojackpot draw. The ONCE lottery’s mega European draw, a favourite among Spanish punters and those across 18 other European nations has speckled a bit of magic on the sunny streets of Marbella, on the Costa del Sol.

The winning ticket, raking in a cool €540,207, was sold at a supermarket on Calle Coto los Dolores in the upscale Urbanización Don Carlos area. The supermarket, an official partner of ONCE, turned into a hotspot of celebration as news of the win spread. The lucky ticket holder was just two ‘soles’ (complementary numbers) shy of scooping up the entire €32 million jackpot! Close, but no cigar, yet still a life-changing win.

Third prize, but first-class feeling

The Eurojackpot draw, held on Friday, October 18, saw Marbella’s third-tier prize catch the spotlight. The ONCE’s lottery, which partners with 18 other countries across the European Economic Area, continues to keep the Costa del Sol buzzing with excitement. And this time, it’s a Marbella local who’s laughing all the way to the bank with their prize haul.

But the luck didn’t stop there. Malaga province was on a roll as ONCE’s famous “Cuponazo” sprinkled cash like confetti across the region. Antonio Osuna in Malaga City’s Calle Beethoven and Ana Gema Domínguez on Emilio Thuillier each sold tickets worth €40,000. Meanwhile, Antonio Ramos in Rincón de la Victoria was on double duty, selling two more lucky cupones, bringing home €80,000 for his happy customers. Even Alhama de Almería wasn’t left out, with another €40,000 winning ticket found there.

Near-miss magic

This Eurojackpot tale is a classic case of close but no jackpot, with the winner missing the big one by a hair’s breadth. But with €540,000 in their pocket, it’s safe to say they won’t be complaining. And who knows, the next spin of the Eurojackpot wheel might just turn another Marbella resident into an overnight millionaire.

Big dreams, big wins

It’s a big week for the Costa del Sol, with a mix of near-miss millions and hopeful new jobseekers. As for the lucky Marbella winner, it’s time to start dreaming of how to spend that €540,000 windfall. And with the Eurojackpot in town, it seems that anything is possible – just ask the lucky ticket holder on Calle Coto los Dolores!

In other news from around the Costa del Sol, the iconic Estepona Ferris wheel is saying ‘see you later’ but could return next year for a longer stay, and Honey the dog, missing since October 12, has finally been found safe and sound. Read Honey’s amazing story, where her owners had to climb into a mystery property to retrieve her and bring her home.

