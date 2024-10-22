By Nina Cook • Published: 22 Oct 2024 • 18:05 • 1 minute read

The Juergas Rock Festival 2025 promises a high-energy summer event in Adra. | Credit: Instagram @thejuergasfest

The Juergas Rock Festival 2025 is already stirring excitement as it announces its first wave of performers.

Set for the summer of 2025 in Adra, this festival will feature headliners like Los Chikos del Maíz, Narco, Segismundo Toxicómano, and Talco. Known for its high-energy rock and alternative music, The Juergas Rock Festival has become a staple in Almería’s summer events calendar, drawing thousands of fans each year.

Juergas Rock Festival announces 2025 performers

In 2025, organisers are preparing for their biggest edition yet, with over 40 national and international acts to perform. The festival, famous for its blend of rock, punk, and ska, promises a unique festival atmosphere and is expected to attract music lovers from across Spain and beyond.

With its seaside location, The Juergas Rock Festival not only offers top-tier musical performances but also supports the local economy, bringing a boost to nearby businesses, restaurants, and hotels. Over the coming months, more artists will be confirmed, and expectations are high for an unforgettable summer of music in Almería.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the full lineup as organisers continue to announce more exciting performers for the 2025 edition. This festival is a must-attend event for rock enthusiasts looking for a vibrant summer experience in a coastal setting.

