Karen Brady, book launch, La Cala de Mijas

By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Oct 2024 • 17:56 • 1 minute read

5th novel by La Cala de Mijas novelist, Karen Brady. Credit: KB

Join a local best-selling author to officially launch her 5th book in La Cala de Mijas on Sunday, October 27.

‘Where’s the Money?’ set in Marbella, is the latest triumph over adversity suspense novel by Karen Brady, Number 1 Best Selling Amazon New Release Thriller Ranking, author and resident in Mijas.

This will be the first official book launch Karen Brady has held in La Cala de Mijas, and copies of the hardback version will be on sale for €10. Being held at Único Beach Club in La Cala, attendees can expect a glass of bubbly on arrival, upstairs at the beach club (lift available), while Christer Lagarvell will be making photographic memories for everyone with his unique photography skills. Local press will be in attendance for this unique experience.

Karen Brady, a seasoned world traveller, is influenced by her surroundings; she finds inspiration in unexpected places. In the case of her latest novel, the idea came from a conversation about stories in a newspaper with a friend. Set in Marbella, ‘Where’s the Money?’ is a tale of intrigue and mystery, of overcoming adversity at a point when all hope appears to have been lost.

The story is based on nurses Bonnie and her sister, who are drawn to Marbella by two well-to-do men with less than transparent business links. When the men are killed in a traffic accident, the women’s world is thrown upside down, and all hope appears to be lost.

Karen Brady will be signing copies of her new book at Único Beach Club in La Cala de Mijas on Sunday, October 27 at 3pm. Bring cash for purchasing a hardback copy of ‘Where’s the Money?’