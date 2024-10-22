Kempinski Hotel market showcases young talent

By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Oct 2024 • 23:31 • 1 minute read

Kempinski Garden art market. Credit: HS.

Helen Stanley, curator of the Kempinski Summer Market, introduces a new initiative on Saturday, October 26, aimed at encouraging young talent.

The Summer garden market at the Kempinski hotel proved so popular that the luxury hotel decided it should continue through the autumn as well. And now, Helen has seen an opportunity to foster the future of talent on the Costa del Sol by inviting A-Level Art students to exhibit their creations at her Champagne Lifestyle Designer Showcase.

The first local school to be invited to the ‘art fair’ market will be EIC (English International College) in Elviria, who have selected one of their students, Victoria, to represent the school. The stall is completely free to the school and students with the idea of giving them the experience of the commercial side of their artisanal ventures, mixing with and learning from other professional artisans.

Kempinski garden art market a groundbreaker

This will be the first initiative of its kind on the Costa del Sol that benefits and promotes the work of artists this young. The Kempinski Hotel, the schools, and Estepona council are fully behind the initiative, and the mayor of Estepona is said to be planning a visit to open the garden market for the first youth contribution.

The Kempinski Hotel Garden Art Market curated by Helen Stanley is open in the grounds of the Kempinski Hotel in Estepona on Saturday, October 26.