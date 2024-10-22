La Noche Frida: Mexican art and food night in Aguadulce

By Nina Cook • Updated: 22 Oct 2024 • 15:53 • 1 minute read

“La Noche Frida”: Create your own painting and enjoy the Mexican buffet. | Credit: lahinchartgallery

If you’re looking for a unique and artistic way to spend your evening, La Noche Frida in Aguadulce is just the event for you!

Taking place on the 26th of October at 19:30, this Frida Kahlo-inspired night offers a themed painting workshop combined with a buffet full of Mexican delights.

Frida Kahlo, a renowned Mexican artist, is celebrated for her vivid, surreal self-portraits that explore themes of identity, pain, and resilience, often drawing from her cultural heritage and personal experiences. Whether you’re an experienced artist or someone just looking to explore your creative side, this workshop is perfect for everyone. You’ll get to design your very own piece of art while enjoying a vibrant buffet of snacks inspired by the rich flavours of Mexico.

Hosted by Marian’s Kitchen and Pintando al Alba, this event promises a lively atmosphere where you can immerse yourself in Mexican culture while connecting with fellow art enthusiasts. The workshop will be held at AA.VV La Paz, C/Laurel, N6, Aguadulce, for a fee of €60 per person.

With limited spots available, it’s essential to reserve your place by calling 620655467 or 699887897. So, if you’re looking to enjoy a creative night out, filled with delicious food and the chance to create a unique masterpiece, don’t miss out on La Noche Frida!

Come along and experience a colourful blend of art, food, and fun – can’t wait to see you there!

