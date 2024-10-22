Love to Sing success

By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Oct 2024 • 11:03 • 1 minute read

Love to Sing Choir performing at Mirador del Carmen. Credit: LTS

A whopping €1,540 was raised on Friday, October 4, by the Love to Sing Choir in aid of St. George’s Charity Children’s Christmas Appeal fund at their annual charity concert at Civima, Manilva.

A packed audience enjoyed songs from some of the greatest shows on earth, including La La Land, The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, and many more.

A few days after the concerts, a cheque was presented on behalf of the choir to Gary Beaumont and Dean Shelton from the St. George’s charity. The local councillor for tourism who attended the event with Fina Gomez, the councillor for culture, and Maria from the Foreigners Department of the council all received the thanks of the Love to Sing Choir for their help in organising the fund-raising event.

Again, with the help of Estepona town council, Love to Sing Choir offered a free concert for the town on Friday, October 11. As this was the first time the choir had sung at the beautiful newly constructed auditorium, they were unsure how well their concept would be received, but in the end it was a resounding success. At the event, charity boxes were rattled and made €360 for charity.

They have another free Christmas concert coming up at the Auditorium on December 16, which is expected to fill out in no time, so it is advisable to put it in the diary and plan to arrive early to ensure a seat. Doors will be opening at 7pm.