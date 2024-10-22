Metal detectors banned in Almería: avoid these steep fines!

By Nina Cook • Updated: 22 Oct 2024 • 15:53 • 1 minute read

Strict regulations in Almería prohibit the use of metal detectors without permits, as part of efforts to preserve the region's rich archaeological and cultural heritage. | Credit: a1abeachrentals

Since 2020, Almería has imposed strict rules on the use of metal detectors, issuing 13 fines to violators.

The aim is to protect archaeological sites and prevent damage to the region’s cultural heritage. Spain allows the use of metal detectors only with explicit permission from authorities, especially near historic areas, but many enthusiasts still overlook these regulations.

Metal detectors banned in Almería

The law primarily focuses on protecting valuable archaeological treasures from illegal excavation and theft, as metal detecting can disturb ancient artefacts buried beneath the soil. Almería’s rich history, with remains from Phoenician, Roman, and Arab periods, makes it a hotspot for unauthorised activity.

Offenders caught using metal detectors without permits face steep penalties. These fines can range from €601 to €60,000, depending on the severity of the violation and the area involved. In some cases, artefacts discovered illegally have been lost or damaged before authorities can preserve them, heightening the urgency for these protective measures.

Local authorities are working hard to raise awareness of these regulations, reminding the public that protecting historical sites is a shared responsibility. They are also encouraging those interested in metal detecting to apply for permits and follow the legal framework to avoid unintended harm to the region’s archaeological wealth.

Increased surveillance of historical sites continues, with hopes of reducing illegal activity while preserving Almería’s invaluable history for future generations.

