Published: 22 Oct 2024
Mijas' only no-smoking, no-vaping hotel getaway!
Credit: Orange House Boutique Hotel, Mijas.
A breath of fresh air! The Orange House Boutique Hotel: Mijas’ only no-smoking, no-vaping getaway.
As the only hotel in La Cala de Mijas with a strict no-smoking and no-vaping policy, this hidden gem is creating a haven for those seeking fresh air and tranquillity. And it doesn’t end there, there are no pets allowed either, making it a truly serene spot.
The Orange House Boutique Hotel is creating quite a buzz among golfers and wedding guests who choose it for it’s small, comfortable and premium feel.
With 22 individually styled rooms and a no-fuss keyless entry system, this spot combines comfort with a cutting-edge twist.
Bookings are open—just email info@theorangehouselacala.com or WhatsApp: (+34) 633 604 004 to secure your stay.
Head to the top floor and you’ll find the jewel in The Orange House’s crown: Upstairs, the only rooftop bar in town that’s also non-smoking and non-vaping. It’s the perfect spot to sip a glass of bubbly as the sun sinks over the Med or to start your day with a freshly brewed coffee while watching the sunrise over the sea. No bookings needed, just ask reception to check table availability.
Bar open from 9 AM to 11 PM daily. It’s time to raise a glass to clean air and spectacular views.
The Orange House Boutique Hotel is more than just a place to stay. So, whether you’re looking to soak up the sun on Mijas’ sandy beaches, explore the vibrant village life, or simply enjoy a break free from smoke and stress, The Orange House is ready to welcome you with open arms.
Book now for a fresh take on La Cala living. Clean air, stunning views, and top-notch hospitality await you.
