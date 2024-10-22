By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Oct 2024 • 10:03 • 1 minute read

Friends on and off court Images: Mojácar Padel Club

THE Mojacar Padel Club is more than just a place to play; it’s a friendly community where players of all ages come together to enjoy the game. Recently, the club hosted a fun weekend filled with matches, welcoming the Bassett Down ‘Monday Moaners’ from the UK.

Exciting matches at Puerto Rey Sports Club

From September 27-29, the teams competed at Puerto Rey Sports Club, showcasing their skills while enjoying some friendly banter. The ‘Monday Moaners’ managed to win against the MPG Tuesday troops on Saturday, but the MPG First Team turned the tables on Sunday. The weekend ended on a high note with a lovely meal at Aurora, where everyone shared laughs and stories. As the ‘Monday Moaners’ left, they promised to come back next year for a rematch.

Mojacar Padel Club dominates against the ‘Foxes’ from Bristol

On October 12, the club welcomed the ‘Foxes’ from Bristol for their fourth showdown. With the series at 2-1 in favour of MPG, the excitement was palpable. Once again, the Mojacar team came out on top, winning 22 sets and 160 games to the Foxes’ 14 sets and 137 games. The weekend wrapped up nicely with a get-together at Dólar Bar in Puerto Rey, emphasising the club’s focus on friendship and fun.

Sport Bringing People Together at Mojacar Padel Club

At Mojácar Padel Club, it’s all about enjoying the game and building lasting connections, proving that sport really does bring people together.

