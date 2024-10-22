Sami James, New EP

By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Oct 2024 • 16:14 • 1 minute read

Sami Jones and one half on Bly Sky Duo. Credit: SJ, Facebook

Sami James, the self-taught Southern Spain musician, is touring this season and bringing out a new EP.

Many readers will know Sami from his gigs in The Rabbit Holes or as one half of Blue Sky Duo. From an early age, Sami has been honing his talent, including an education at University in Brighton, recording his first two albums in True Tones Studio and Animal Farm, and he has worked with such artists as Boy George & Martin Glover (Youth) in London and Mikki Nilsen in Malaga.

Influences have come from many corners and from artists that appear in his repertoire, including Oasis, David Grey, The Jam, U2, Buffalo Springfield, and The Pogues. After hearing some of his songs, renowned music producer Eliot Kennedy of Steelworks Studios in Sheffield remixed 3 of Sami´s top hits, creating the new EP, ‘Spiritual Malady,’ which is coming out on December 1, 2024.

Kennedy, who has worked with the likes of Take That, Spice Girls, Bryan Adams, Lulu, S Club 7, Five, and Gary Barlow, and who has said of Sami, ‘As a songwriter and producer, I am always looking for the next generation to inspire me. Finding new talent and supporting it has always been a major part of what I do as a producer. Sami James is one of those artists. He is an urban poet, singing songs from the heart and soul.’

Much of Sami’s experience he gained through the Brighton and London music scenes before returning to Spain to tour throughout Andalucía, performing his varied mix of his own songs and including popular classic rock/pop covers. Look out for Sami’s upcoming gigs in Estepona, Duquesa, and San Pedro.