By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Oct 2024 • 23:39 • 1 minute read

Spooky night in Estepona. Credit: Carlos_Pascual - Shutterstock.

Estepona will be opening up the Pasaje del Terror (Hallway of Horror) this Halloween with a chance for everyone to shine in a terrifying fancy dress competition.

The Costa del Sol town will be celebrating the most blood-curdling celebration of the year aimed at all ages alive and undead on Thursday, October 31 at the Recinto Ferial. The fairground will transform its appearance into something quite monstrous with pumpkins, skeletons, and mummies. Once inside, the most intrepid will find the Pasaje de Terror full of ghouls and spectors and pretty good prizes for the most frightful.

Halloween in Estepona brings big cash prizes

There will be several categories and prizes for this year’s contest, with the awards ceremony being at 9pm. Specifically, the best group in character will be awarded with €500, the most numerous group of spooks with €500, the most sinister family with €200, the most terrifying character with €100, and the best pair of characters €100.

The programmed activities will take place from 7pm to the witching hour at 12am and include a dance performance by the students of the Martina Tessaro Academy at 8pm and taking to the stage at 9.30pm, the devilishly good Los Calvin.

There will be a full bar with food all evening to keep the zombies full of energy to dance all night. So, there’s no time to wait; Estepona spooks and ghouls. Dust the cobwebs off those old vampire costumes and werewolf furs. There are cash prizes for the taking.