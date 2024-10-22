By EWN • Published: 22 Oct 2024 • 10:00 • 2 minutes read

The Skin Hospital Photocredit: Quirónsalud Marbella

Facial or bodily skin conditions and the signs of age can vary from individual to individual and therefore their treatment requires a personalised approach adapted to the individual needs of each patient. This premise is the core of the medical assistance model implemented at the International Dermatology Clinic (CDI, for its Spanish acronym) which has recently developed a project in partnership with Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital.

Known as the “skin hospital”, our hospital has become a consolidated reference for this speciality in Spain. “We aim to offer a comprehensive solution for all the aspects of Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine, since we can deal with the medical and surgical sides of every procedure with the support of our exceptional equipment and qualified staff. There is no doubt that the success of a procedure stems from a personalised treatment and the expertise in the most advance techniques”, explains Doctor Ignacio Castaño, the Coordinator of the International Dermatology Clinic (CDI) in Marbella.

The expert believes a special mention should be made to the coordinated work of the multidisciplinary team and its vast experience in the operating theatre “where we are experts in the approach and treatment of skin cancer. In this area, we are experts in the performance of Mohs Surgery, a technique that not only removes the entire affected area but also allows us to carry out a comprehensive and accurate analysis of the affected tissue during surgery”.

The consultation rooms of the International Dermatology Clinic (CDI) in Marbella are located at the new premises Quirónsalud has just opened to the public in the Singlehome building. Procedures within a hospital environment, which ensures high medical qualification, are precisely the differential factor for Doctor Castaño who assures that “safety in dermatological and cosmetic treatments is fundamental and these treatments cannot be put in the hands of everyone. All the members of our team have the required qualifications for medical practice. Additionally, it is important to highlight that our department is integrated in a hospital which provides guaranteed safety”.

Lastly, the specialist would like to send a message to anyone with a cosmetic concern but without the courage to take the first step due to fear or mistrust. “The perception we have of ourselves impacts on our daily life and we should not resign ourselves to live in uncomfortable circumstances that can affect us. The state of technology today is highly advanced and can provide magnificent results. The aim is not to create an artificial image that does not show the passage of time but to maintain healthy and beautiful skin”.