Mojácar’s Moors and Christians photography contest winners

A personal capture of the vibrant Moros y Cristianos festival in Mojácar, reflecting the colourful costumes and festive energy of this iconic event. | Credit: Nina Cook
The winners of the Mojácar Moros y Cristianos (Moors and Christians) Photography Contest have been announced, showcasing the remarkable talent of photographers who captured the magic of this year’s festival.
Organised by the Mojácar Town Council, the contest invited participants to submit their best shots from the 2024 celebrations, with a focus on highlighting the vivid colours, historic re-enactments, and unique atmosphere that make the event so special.
After receiving a wealth of impressive entries, the panel of judges selected the winning photographs based on creativity, composition, and their ability to capture the essence of the festival. Cayetano González García took home the top prize of €500 for his outstanding portrayal of the lively street scenes. His winning photograph will also be featured in future promotional materials for the festival.
In second place, José María Casquet García was awarded €300 for his striking image, while Isabel Giménez Fuentescame third, securing a €200 prize. The photos from these winners and other participants highlight the beauty and energy of the Moros y Cristianos festival, which celebrates the historical battles between Moors and Christians with parades, music, and vibrant costumes.
This competition has proven to be a great way to celebrate and preserve the festival’s cultural significance, while also encouraging local and visiting photographers to showcase their talent.
