Airport bridge demolition set for November

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 10:58 • 1 minute read

Building Almería's Future Image: Shutterstock/ WINDCOLORS

IN November, the bridge on the motorway near Almeria airport will be demolished as part of the ongoing underground integration project. This bridge will be the first to go down in this process.

Construction Progress Along Avenida Sierra Alhamilla

The government has confirmed that plans for the underground project are moving forward. As construction continues, the sight of machinery working along Avenida Sierra Alhamilla has become very common. Large trucks are transporting materials, and workers are diligently on-site, even on weekends, to complete the area as quickly as possible.

Government Plans to Mitigate Traffic Disruptions

José María Martín, the Government Subdelegate in Almería, noted that the pace of the railway integration project is very important. He expects the demolition of the airport bridge to happen within the next few weeks, likely in November. He stressed that before this demolition, they must take measures to prevent traffic jams and ensure proper detours are in place.

To facilitate this, a new road will connect Calle Los Minerales to Vega de Acá, while restoring the road that leads to Níjar-Los Molinos, where the first bridge has already fallen.

Looking Ahead: High-Speed Train Expansion by 2025

Martín also mentioned that by 2025, more steps will be taken to make sure the high-speed train (AVE) reaches the new station. The final bridge to be demolished will be on Avenida del Mediterráneo.

He stated that everything is on track according to the planned schedule and that these changes will significantly impact the city of Almería.

