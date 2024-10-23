Axarquia events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 11:42 • 4 minutes read

Rev up your weekend Image: Facebook/ Feria del Motor Ciudad de Vélez-Málaga

Car Fair

THE excitement is building for the sixth Vélez-Málaga Car Fair, taking place from October 25 to 27 at the Juan Carlos I fairgrounds. This year’s event promises to be a thrilling showcase of the automotive world, featuring over 600 vehicles from 11 exhibitors, including well-known brands and local dealers.

Local leaders, like Deputy Mayor Jesús Pérez Atencia and Councillor Beatriz Gálvez, are eager to invite everyone back after last year’s fantastic turnout, which brought in thousands of visitors. This year, the fair aims to celebrate car culture while supporting local businesses and creating a family-friendly atmosphere. Kids will love the free car trips, and there will even be a fun public contest for all ages.

One of the highlights is a classic car exhibition happening along the Torre del Mar promenade on Saturday, October 26, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Everyone is encouraged to join in the fun. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy and learn more about the world of cars. Don’t miss out on this fantastic event—mark your calendars for October 25 to 27!

Maroween

MARO is gearing up for its much-loved Maroween celebration, known for combining fun and fright! The event, which honours the traditional Fiesta de la Castaña y el Boniato (Chestnut and Sweet Potato Festival), promises a lineup of family-friendly activities. Local officials, including Deputy Mayor Ana María Muñoz and Councillor Elena Gálvez, presented the exciting program alongside community groups.

Kicking off on Saturday, October 26, the festivities will feature a children’s craft workshop at the Municipal Centre. On Halloween night, October 31, the celebrations continue with live music from the Electroduendes and DJ Toulalán, tasty tastings of boniatos (sweet potatoes) and castañas (chestnuts), a Halloween children’s show, a spooky parade, and the thrilling Passage of Terror. Kids and adults can join in on trick-or-treating, and prizes will be awarded for the best costumes.

The Maro Town Hall encourages all residents and visitors to join the fun. A special bus service will operate between Nerja and Maro from 5 pm to 2 am on October 31, to make sure everyone can enjoy the fun!

Dog Show

LOOKING for a fun day out while supporting a great cause? Mark your calendar for Sunday, October 27, as Axarquia Animal Rescue (AAR) hosts a fabulous Dog Show and Market at Puerto Niza Restaurante, located at N-340 km 263, 7, 29790 Benajarafe, Malaga.

The event kicks off with 11 dog show classes, featuring light-hearted competitions like ‘Waggiest Tail,’ ‘Best Rescue,’ and ‘Best Paw Shake.’ Entry to each class is just €2, or you can enter three classes for €5—so why not let your furry friend strut their stuff?

While enjoying the show, browse a variety of market stalls and try your luck with the raffle and auction. Food and drinks will be available from the bar, ensuring a full day of entertainment for everyone. There’s also convenient parking right in front of the venue.

Don’t miss this fun-filled day that supports animal rescue and re-homing efforts! For more information, email axarquia-rescue@hotmail.com. See you there!

Fundraising event

A fundraising event is being held on Saturday, November 2, at The Greengrocery, a vegan store located on Avenida de Isaac Peral in Málaga. From 11 am to 1 pm, attendees can enjoy food, drinks, and the chance to win exciting giveaways. The event is open to the public, and all proceeds will go to Sarja Microsanctuary, a nonprofit charity that rescues neglected and abandoned farm animals in the Axarquia area.

Even if you can’t attend, you’re encouraged to spread the word and share the event with friends. The team at The Greengrocery and Sarja Microsanctuary are eager to welcome everyone for a good cause. Don’t miss this opportunity to support local animal rescue efforts!

Zombie Challenge

THE Nerja Youth Association has announced a series of Halloween activities set for October 31. President Adrián Gutiérrez, alongside councillors Daniel Rivas and Elena Galvez, shared the details for this spooky celebration.

The main event, ‘Gynkana Zombi,’ will kick off at 8 pm at the Balcón de Europa. Participants can visit the Municipal Youth Information Centre for some eerie makeup before hunting for survivors hidden throughout the streets. The top scorer will win a prize.

Following the zombie challenge, a Halloween party will be held at the Youth Centre with terrifying games, zombies, board games, and candy-filled surprises.

Daniel Rivas stated that these activities offer young people a fun alternative for the holiday and praised the association’s ongoing efforts in organising workshops and events for this age group.

Youngsters can sign up by emailing asociacionjuvenilnerja@gmail.com or via WhatsApp at 641471075.

Music Trivia Night

SAVE a Life Rescue is gearing up for its next fundraising event—a Music Trivia Night at Siddartha on the Rock, Competa! On Sunday, October 27, starting at 6:30 pm, attendees can enjoy a lively evening filled with music and fun.

Teams of up to 4 can participate for just €20 per team, but they should act fast as spots are limited! The night will feature enticing raffle baskets, a Gin Hamper, and spot prizes. Siddartha’s Bar will be open, offering a full menu throughout the event.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased via WhatsApp at 0034 711 07 78 30. All proceeds will support Save a Life Rescue’s mission to rescue and rehome local pups and dogs in need. Save a Life Rescue is a Registered Charity. It’s a chance to have fun and make a difference—don’t miss it!

