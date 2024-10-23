Cabo de Gata-Níjar triathlon success

By Nina Cook • Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 21:22 • 1 minute read

Athletes push their limits while immersed in the stunning landscapes of Cabo de Gata and Níjar. | Credit: Triatlon MD Cabo De Gata Nijar/fb.

The triathlon Cabo de Gata-Níjar has once again brought Almería into the spotlight, with its 12th edition seeing an impressive rise in participation, fully booking its 300 slots.

Taking place on the 19th of October in the picturesque town of San José, the event offered two categories for athletes: the challenging media distance and the Olympic distance, both requiring impressive endurance across swimming, cycling, and running.

12th edition of Cabo de Gata-Níjar triathlon

Set against the backdrop of the breathtaking Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park, participants were treated to some of Spain’s most spectacular landscapes as they tackled the physically demanding course. With 75% of athletes coming from outside the region, including top-tier national competitors, the triathlon continues to enhance Cabo de Gata’s status as a key sports tourism destination. Athletes faced 1,900 meters of swimming, 80 km of cycling, and 21 km of running in the media distance event, with a slightly shorter version for the Olympic distance category​.

This event, part of the “Almería Activa” programme, emphasises the seamless connection between sports and tourism. By highlighting the region’s natural beauty and hosting a prestigious athletic competition, Níjar not only attracted national attention but also bolstered local businesses and tourism with increased visitor numbers. With its growing reputation, the Triathlon Cabo de Gata-Níjar is fast becoming one of Spain’s top national triathlons​.

