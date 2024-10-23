Car Boot Sale in support of charity

By Donna Williams • Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 23:07 • 1 minute read

Items on sale at charity car boot sale include jewellery Credit: Shutterstock: Iryna Mylinska

A group of friends from the Valley (mainly Jalon and Lliber) wishing to provide ‘local support for local children’ are asking the community to help them in their fundraising efforts for Make a Smile and Guardian Angels ahead of Christmas.

They have taken three pitches at the car boot sale scheduled to take place on October 27 in the Xalo Rastro. Thanks to the generosity of others, they have a wonderful collection of summer and winter clothes, including some designer numbers to sell, as well as brand new kitchen gadgets, jewellery, bric-a-brac, paintings, footwear, and handbags.

They will also be running a tombola, where some great prizes will be on offer for those who are feeling lucky.

All proceeds will be split equally between the two charities

All proceeds raised on the day will be donated equally between their two chosen charities, of which they have their full support. So why not come along and see what wonderful bargains you can find while doing your bit for two very worthwhile causes?

Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.