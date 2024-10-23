By Letara Draghia • Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 12:22 • 3 minutes read

Julianne Moore. Credit: Instagram. @juliannemoore

Thousands of creators within the music and film business are urging governments to regulate how artificial intelligence (AI) companies use copyrighted material to train their systems.

This call comes as artists voice growing concerns over the exploitation of their work without permission.

ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, and actress Julianne Moore are some of the stars who have opposed the use of AI in relation to their work. More than 11,500 artists, authors, and musicians have signed a statement condemning the use of unlicensed creative works in AI training, describing it as “a major, unjust threat”.

The statement is supported by global giants like Universal Music Group, Sony Music, and Warner Music Group, as well as trade organisations from across Europe, the US, and beyond.

As AI becomes more widespread, concerns about copyright infringement are growing. Creative professionals argue that their intellectual property is being used, without compensation, to train generative AI models like ChatGPT. In a high-profile case, The Guardian reported that authors including John Grisham and George R.R. Martin have sued AI developers for allegedly using their works without permission.

Composer and former AI executive Ed Newton-Rex, who organised the global campaign against AI’s unlicensed use of creative content, stressed to The Guardian, “There are three key resources that generative AI companies need to build AI models: people, compute, and data. They spend vast sums on the first two – sometimes a million dollars per engineer, and up to a billion dollars per model. But they expect to take the third – training data – for free.”

Opting out of AI

In the UK, the government is exploring an opt-out system, allowing AI companies to use copyrighted material unless creators actively opt out. Critics, including Newton-Rex, argue that this unfairly shifts the responsibility onto artists, who may miss out on opportunities to protect their work. He suggested an opt-in system instead, which would require AI firms to seek explicit permission from creators.

Sophie Jones, chief strategy officer at the British Phonographic Industry BPI, told Billboard, “Copyright serves to safeguard the value of human creativity, while also driving value in the wider music and creative industries.”

For more information on the role of AI in shaping industries, this article on Spain’s ambition to become Europe’s leading AI hub highlights the broader European focus on AI regulation.

AI is becoming an increasingly prominent part of industries worldwide, even in conflict resolution. Recent developments like the creation of an AI mediation tool, which aims to bridge gaps in conflicting European businesses, highlight AI’s potential to offer solutions to complex problems.

Elvis Presley AI hologram

AI is already making waves in the entertainment industry. Recently, in London’s Docklands there was an immersive AI experience featuring a hologram of Elvis Presley. It allowed audiences to dine in a 1960s style American diner and stay on afterwards at the All Shook Up After-Party with a virtual performance by the legendary rock ‘n’ roll singer.

As The Standard reported, the Elvis Presley hologram is part of a growing trend of using AI in entertainment, which some see as a double-edged sword. While it offers fans new ways to engage with their favourite stars, it also highlights the concerns of creators who fear their work could be manipulated or used without consent.

Legal battles with AI

Earlier this year, record companies Sony and Warner Music filed lawsuits against AI music companies Suno and Udio for allegedly using copyrighted sound recordings at a large scale without permission. Creators argue that without proper regulation, AI could pose significant risks to human creativity.

As AI’s influence continues to grow, the debate over the use of copyrighted material is unlikely to end soon. With artists, writers, and musicians uniting to demand change, it’s clear that the future of creativity is at a crossroads. Whether AI developers will respond with fairer policies remains to be seen.