By Letara Draghia • Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 16:29 • 1 minute read

Credit: Instagram, zoomtv

Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy is once again making history, this time through Portugal’s release of a commemorative €7 coin. Fans of the football superstar now have a unique chance to own a piece of currency memorabilia.

Inspired by Ronaldo’s famous number 7 shirt, the coin has already sparked excitement among collectors and football fans. The coin, which bears the iconic ‘CR7’ brand and an image of Ronaldo, is predicted to reach a value of up to €135,000, despite its face value being only €7.

Its worth lies not only in the limited number of coins available but also in its gold content and Ronaldo’s unparalleled global influence. The Portuguese footballer recently became the first person to amass over 1 billion followers across all social media platforms, further enhancing the coin’s appeal to collectors worldwide.

The football icon also recently made headlines by investing in luxury properties in Portugal, continuing to cement his influence both on and off the field.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-breaking career continues

Ronaldo’s well-known career shows no signs of slowing down, even at 39 years old. In September, he scored his 900th career goal during a UEFA Nations League match against Scotland, edging ever closer to the historic milestone of 1,000 professional goals.

The release of the commemorative coin further strengthens his place not only in football history but also in the cultural heritage of Portugal.