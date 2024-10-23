David Bisbal explores a slice of Almería in New York!

By Nina Cook • Updated: 23 Oct 2024 • 20:50 • 1 minute read

David Bisbal visits a replica of an Andalusian castle and shares his excitement for his hometown’s cultural presence abroad. | Credit: Instagram @davidbisbal

It seems Almería’s very own David Bisbal has made a trip to New York, and not just for the bagels!

The star couldn’t resist visiting a quirky piece of his homeland that somehow found its way to the Big Apple: an Almería Castle. Yes, you read that right—there’s an exhibition in New York showcasing Almería’s history, complete with a replica of one of the region’s famous castles.

David Bisbal finds Almería in New York

Known for his love of his hometown, Bisbal seemed thrilled to see a bit of Almería transplanted into the bustling city, sharing multiple photos on social media. It’s not every day you find a slice of Andalusia nestled among the skyscrapers. Bisbal, who’s no stranger to the spotlight, was all smiles as he explored the castle, posing for pictures and sharing his experience with fans.

In typical Bisbal style, the singer probably couldn’t help but gush about his love for his roots, proving once again that you can take the man out of Almería, but you can’t take Almería out of the man.

So, if you’re ever in New York and fancy a break from Central Park or Times Square, why not follow in Bisbal’s footsteps and check out this little corner of Spain? Who knows, maybe you’ll catch a glimpse of the singer himself, basking in the nostalgia!

