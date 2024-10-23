El Trabajo win National Music Contest

By Donna Williams • Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 12:56 • 1 minute read

National Contest for the Interpretation of Festive Music Credit: alteadigital.es

On Saturday October 5, the second National Contest for the Interpretation of Festive Music for Moors and Christians took place at Palau Altea.

Organised by the UNDEF, this musical event saw the participation of the Artistic-Musical Group “El Trabajo” of Jijona, la Societat Filharmonica Unio Musical d’Agost, and the l’Agrupacio Musical de Guardamar. Each band was required to perform a presentation pasodoble, a Christian march of their choice, and the obligatory Moorish march “Alminar,” which was the winning piece of the festive music composition contest organised by UNDEF in 2023. The jury, consisting of Rafael Mullor Grau, Joan Enric Canet Todoli, and Ferran Campos Valdes, had the challenging task of selecting the winning band.

El Trabajo were the ultimate winners

Ultimately, the Artistic-Musical Group “El Trabajo” of Jijona emerged as the winner with a score of 217 points, securing the first prize of €4,000 sponsored by the Town Council of Altea. La Societat Filharmonica Unio Musical d’Agost claimed the second place, receiving a prize of €2,000 sponsored by the SGAE, while the l’Agrupacio Musical de Guardamar took home the third prize of €1,500 sponsored by Terra de Festes.

Pepa Victoria Perez, the Councillor for Culture of the Town of Altea, expressed her appreciation for the contest’s high quality and level and congratulated all the participating bands. She also thanked UNDEF for choosing Altea to host the second national contest, emphasising the promotion of musical culture, particularly festive music.

