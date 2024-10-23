European network of family-friendly cities recognises Mojácar

By Nina Cook • Updated: 23 Oct 2024 • 21:00 • 1 minute read

Mojácar’s scenic old town and family-friendly infrastructure make it an ideal destination for families seeking safety, culture, and relaxation. | Credit: Oficina turismo Mojácar

Mojácar has been officially recognised as a family-friendly town by the European Network of Family-Friendly Cities (ELFAC), a distinction that highlights the town’s dedication to supporting family well-being through inclusive policies and infrastructure.

Known for its sun-soaked beaches and charming old town, Mojácar’s commitment to fostering a family-friendly environment has become a key focus, strengthening its reputation as a top destination for family tourism.

ELFAC recognises Mojácar as “family friendly” town

This recent recognition adds to Mojácar’s achievements, building on its 2017 Family Tourism Stamp, which was renewed in 2021 and 2024. The town is distinguished by its safe, pedestrian-friendly spaces, a variety of family-oriented activities, and facilities designed with families in mind. Mojácar has developed childcare centres, schools, and sports areas that cater to the needs of families, ensuring an easier daily life for residents.

The town council has prioritised the creation of accessible and safe spaces, with upgraded children’s play areas and pedestrian routes connecting residential areas to essential services. Improved public transport has further enhanced connectivity between rural and urban zones.

Mojácar’s inclusion in the ELFAC network reinforces its status as an ideal family destination, offering quality public services, a diverse cultural scene, and a supportive environment for personal and professional balance. The town continues to shine as a benchmark for family-friendly tourism in Europe.

