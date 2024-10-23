More holiday rentals Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 23 Oct 2024 • 9:05 • 1 minute read

Centre of Marbella now has more tourist apartments. Credit: Wolf-photography - Shutterstock.

Marbella has already overtaken Malaga in the number of tourist rentals it has on offer.

As registered with the regional authorities, Marbella city has 13,532 properties let out for temporary rents while Malaga city has just 12,099 despite being the larger city.

The Bank of Spain recently published a report that indicated that nearly 70% of rental properties in Marbella are for holiday use, which means that only 3 out of 10 properties are for long-term or residential rental.

Within the historical old town of Marbella there are currently 916 holiday rentals, which make up a total from 6.7 percent of all homes houses and flats in the old town.

Not all are 100 percent for tourists though, with local people owning a certain number as their own private second homes and renting them out in between the times needed. Now that the holiday season has extended well beyond the traditional July and August, holiday home owners are able to take advantage of their properties and make some extra cash from them as well.

Therefore the argument that hold apartments are causing housing shortages can be misleading.