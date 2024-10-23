Iconic rural Spanish landmark’s undergoes revival

By Nina Cook •
The €1.3 million restoration project aims to preserve the historical and literary significance of the landmark. | Credit: Traveler
A major restoration project has begun on Cortijo del Fraile, one of Spain’s most iconic rural landmarks, known for its literary and historical significance.
Situated in Níjar, Almería, the cortijo gained fame for its connection to Federico García Lorca’s tragedy Bodas de Sangre, which was inspired by a real-life crime at the site in 1928. The restoration, led by the Diputación de Almería, will cost €1.3 million and aims to preserve this crumbling building that has deteriorated due to decades of neglect.
The project will focus on stabilising the structure, restoring the roofs, and reinforcing the walls to prevent further damage. The first phase is expected to last about six months, with the goal of eventually opening the site to the public as a cultural attraction, celebrating its place in Spanish history and literature.
Cortijo del Fraile is not only famous for its connection to Lorca but also for its role in Carmen de Burgos’ Puñal de Claveles. The Diputación hopes the restoration will breathe new life into this historical treasure, drawing visitors from across Spain and abroad, boosting local tourism. With its ties to Spain’s rich cultural heritage, the Cortijo del Frailestands as a symbol of Andalusia’s dramatic past, and this restoration promises to ensure its legacy for future generations.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
