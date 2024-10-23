By Donna Williams • Updated: 23 Oct 2024 • 22:01 • 1 minute read

Gigantic pink ribbon at the Placa Major Credit: FB: La Nucia para la lucha contra el cancer

With October being the month dedicated to World Breast Cancer Awareness, La Nucia town council, in collaboration with the AECC and Anemona Marina Baixa, made a bold statement on October 18.

Anyone who visited the Placa Major on that afternoon would have seen that the historic staircase had been adorned with a gigantic pink ribbon, the worldwide symbol for this disease.

This day was chosen to recognise the significance of October 19, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) has placed extra emphasis on by naming it ‘International Day Against Breast Cancer’. A large white banner placed on the floor in front of the giant ‘human’ ribbon was a testament to this.

The giant ribbon was a reminder of the continuing fight against breast cancer

This symbolic gathering was a community effort, with 30 participants coming together to emphasise the significance of the continued fight against breast cancer. This included Lina Cano, President of the local board of the La Nucia AECC, who delivered a heartfelt speech.

While acknowledging the progress made in recent years, she also highlighted the importance of continuing to invest in research to combat breast cancer.

In addition to the giant pink ribbon, La Nucia has chosen to make a bold statement by adorning key elements of the town in pink, creating a visually striking and impactful reminder. Over the course of a week, landmarks, including the Town Council building, church, Olympic stadium, Muixara Pavillon, several roundabouts, and fountains, will be illuminated in a vibrant pink hue.

