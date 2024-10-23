Los Bandidos runners celebrate a successful weekend

By Nina Cook • Updated: 23 Oct 2024 • 20:50 • 1 minute read

Los Bandidos after competing in the Circuito de Carreras Populares in Pulpí, securing eight trophies and placing 6th overall as a team. | Credit: Karen Ayers

It was a whirlwind weekend for Los Bandidos, packed with triathlons, races, and some serious hill climbing!

On 19 October, three Bandidos took on the 1st Cabo de Gata Triathlon Olímpica in San José. The day began with a calm 1500m swim, followed by a steep 36km bike ride under the blazing sun, and ended with a gruelling 9.5km run to Genoveses Beach. Triathlete Karen Ayers powered through, earning 1st in the V3F category with a total time of 3:09:44. Kudos to Mark Ratcliffe and Andrew Hyde, who both finished strong despite the heat.

That evening, 13 Bandidos tackled the Circuito de Carreras Populares in Pulpí, racing 7km up a steep hill to Castillo de Pulpí. Their hard work paid off with eight trophies, and they placed 6th overall as a team. Patricia Mulcahy also won 3rd in the D-F category and snagged a raffle prize!

The action didn’t stop there—on 20 October, three more Bandidos participated in the inaugural 5k Carrera Solidaria in Los Gallardos, with results yet to come.

Earlier in the week, Ian Forrester represented Team GB in the World Triathlon Age Group Sprint Triathlon, finishing 31st in the 70-74 age group.

Los Bandidos have grown significantly since starting in 2018, welcoming athletes of all abilities. If you’d like to join them or stay updated on their latest adventures, follow Los Bandidos on Facebook for upcoming races and social events!

