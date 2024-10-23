Marbella makes way for Ironman

By Adam Woodward • Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 1:02 • 1 minute read

Warning of road closure for Ironman. Credit: Ironman, Facebook.

Marbella prepares the celebration for the coming of Ironman 70.3, rerouting traffic and blocking roads.

The city of Marbella will welcome the Ironman 70.3 sports extravaganza on Sunday, October 27, with the installation of 15 information panels on traffic diversions and possible holdups in different parts of the city.

Warning panels will be installed in strategic locations that form part of the bicycle race route, one of the three disciplines that form part of the competition, and that will run between Puerto Banús and the Ojén road (next to La Cañada shopping centre).

The purpose of these panels is to warn road users that this section will be closed to the movement of vehicles due to the event between 6.30am and 3pm, approximately, and that they should plan alternative routes.

More than 2,000 triathletes from 65 countries will meet at the Ironman 70.3 Marbella 2024, which has already hung out the ‘sold out’ sign on the door.

This is the fifth year that the city hosts the championship, and this year ‘has been moved to autumn as a test for the November 2025 Ironman World Cup, which for the first time we know will be based in a Spanish city and will bring together more than 6,000 athletes,’ said the councillor for sports.