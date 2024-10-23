National distance university (UNED) thriving in Almería

By Nina Cook • Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 21:07 • 1 minute read

The 2024-25 academic year at UNED Almería has started with a large majority of students from outside the capital city.

Many of the students enrolled this year are from various parts of the province, highlighting UNED’s importance as a flexible learning option for those living in more remote areas.

UNED Almería takes on many students from rural communities

Notably, 64% of students are from rural municipalities, demonstrating the university’s ability to reach beyond urban centres. In addition, the 1,500 students enrolled in this academic year are offered support through tutorials and technology services, enabling them to balance education with personal and professional commitments.

UNED offers a wide range of study programmes, from undergraduate degrees to master’s and doctoral qualifications. The institution aims to make higher education accessible to all, especially for students who balance work and study commitments.

The centre expects enrolment numbers to grow further throughout the year as more students take advantage of its flexible distance-learning model. UNED Almería has consistently provided opportunities for continuing education and professional development in Almería and beyond.

The provincial authorities continue to support UNED’s role in providing access to education for students from various parts of the region, underscoring the value it brings to communities outside the city.

