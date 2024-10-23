Pie ‘n mash could receive protected status

By Gemma Middleton • Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 20:06 • 2 minutes read

Will pie 'n' mash be given a protected TSG status? (photo: Shutterstock)

Richard Holden, the Conservative MP for Basildon and Billericay led a debate in Westminster on Tuesday requesting that pie ‘n’ mash be given Traditional Speciality Guaranteed (TSG) status, alongside other British favourites with the TSG such as Scottish salmon and Welsh lamb. The motion has been backed by ministers and has garnered a lot of support.

“The government is determined to celebrate our great British food,” said the Environment minister

The Environment minister, Daniel Zeichner told Holden during the debate that the “government would go big on regional food” and said he would “welcome a formal application.” Zeichner said that the government was “absolutely determined to celebrate our great British food” and stated that “TSG status could also enhance regional tourism. Holden said that before the debate he had written to more than 40 MPs who had pie ‘n’ mash shops in their constituency to suggest they also backed the idea. Holden went on to say “It’s part of a campaign to celebrate and really promote pie and mash, which has spread out from its beginnings in central and east London, down the Thames Gateway and out into the world. We’re wanting to celebrate it.”

Pie ‘n’ mash should be made the traditional way and not ‘diluted’

The campaign is being supported by Claudia Leachman, whose family have run a pie ‘n’ mash shop since 1929, and she stated, “Past generations have worked hard to protect our pie ‘n’ mash and the traditional recipe for the Cockney favourite must not be diluted.” Leachman said the first Robins pie ‘n’ mash shop was set up in London nearly a century ago and the family now own six businesses across east London and Essex. She commented that “pie and mash shops were a way of life and a tradition for people with an east London heritage” She told the BBC “We don’t want it diluted and sold anywhere with any recipe. It should be made to a specific recipe of minced beef, mashed potatoes and liquor – a parsley sauce. That’s how it should remain. Mrs. Leachman went on to say “In here, that is what we believe in, and that’s what all other pie ‘n’ mash shops are – and we should protect that as much as possible.”