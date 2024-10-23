By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Updated: 23 Oct 2024 • 21:45 • 2 minutes read

The four tiger cubs born at Wroclaw Zoo in July. Photo Credit, Wroclaw Zoo

A Polish zoo has been keeping a big secret since the summer: the birth of four Sumatran tiger cubs.

The Sumatran tiger is a critically endangered species with an estimated population of around just 400 individuals, and numbers are declining. The Wroclaw Zoo chose not to reveal any details until they were certain of the cubs´ survival and health, predicting that the news would have a strong impact on environmentalists and animal lovers worldwide.

The mother of the cubs, named Nuri by zoo staff, delivered her babies on July 22, and has been supported by their father Tengah, who has helped raise the rare cubs. It is a little-known fact that male felines do indeed care for and protect their offspring, and Tengah has been a dedicated father, although he will be unaware just how crucial the survival of his offspring is.

The endangered subspecies has survived longer than its cousins for a reason

The Sumatran tiger has only managed to survive so far and outlive other species because the Indonesian rainforest has remained fairly intact. The four cubs born within the safety of the Wroclaw Zoo are estimated to be representative of 1% of the wild population, which may not sound much, but when the actual population of the entire species is so low, these four babies could have a significant impact on the breed´s survival. It is the most successful breeding project that has been accomplished in many years and the safe delivery and initial upbringing of the cubs has been praised by Wroclaw´s local mayor, Jacek Sutryk, who “applaud[s] the efforts of the zoo´s staff, […] whose work ensures [that] the young develop healthily and contribute to the conservation of [the] endangered subspecies”, [Andy Corbley, Good News Network, 22/10/2024].

Specialists are optimistic that the endangered animals stand a chance of survival

The cubs, at three months old, are already roughly double the weight of an average adult domesticated cat, weighing in at around 8kg each. The litter is made up of three males and one female, which is estimated by European tiger breeding programs to be of great significance, since currently male tigers are far outnumbered by females.

Pawel Sroka, Curator of Carnivores at Wroclaw Zoo, feels optimistic that since the cubs appear to be healthy and are continuing to grow well, with the support of both parents as well as zoo staff, the project will be a huge asset to the other 49 zoos which have made it their mission to protect the subspecies, and will go a long way towards assisting Sumatra in its work to eliminate illegal hunting and protect and conserve the precious rainforests.