On Friday, October 25, Casa Sicilia invites you to experience a special Oktoberfest celebration
Novelda is bringing the famous German festival to a Mediterranean setting.
Known for its roots in Munich, where it began in 1810, Oktoberfest has grown into a global celebration of beer, food, and Bavarian culture. Casa Sicilia offers you the chance to enjoy this centuries-old tradition without leaving the Costa Blanca.
The evening kicks off at 7:00.PM with a welcome beer, accompanied by pretzels, mini burgers with chips, and a chorizo board with sauerkraut.
At 8:00.PM, put your beer skills to the test with a beer contest, where the winner will take home an exclusive basket of Casa Sicilia products.
Dinner follows at 9:00.PM, featuring dishes such as Kartofelsalat (potato salad), mini vegetable croissants, and grilled chicken burgers.
To end the night on a high note, live music starts at 10:00.PM, with drinks available for just €6 each.
Casa Sicilia is located at Paraje Alcaydias, 4. Novelda, Alicante, 03660.To reserve your spot, call (+34) 965 60 37 63.
