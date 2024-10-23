By Donna Williams • Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 12:33 • 1 minute read

U3A Marina Baixa Old English Tea Shoppe Credit: U3A Marina Baixa

Having taken part in the Alfas International Day for the past twelve years, U3A Marina Baixa never ceases to be impressed by the wonderful atmosphere and effort made by the countries represented at the various stands.

For their own part, they bring an Olde English Tea Shoppe to life, complete with staff in traditional maid outfits that would be at home at Downton Abbey!

As press officer, Joan Flint explained, “Alfas International Day really is the icing on the cake for U3A Marina Baixa’s charity fundraising.” Going all out, the hard work begins long before the event, with Joan attending a four-hour instruction on food hygiene and safety organised by Alfas Town Council. Then there is shopping for all the ingredients, followed by a day of baking delicious homemade cakes and goodies.

Alfas International Day ensure U3A are able to support local Food Bank

Thankfully, all the effort paid off, as by mid-afternoon, there was barely a crumb left to sell. All in all, with the homemade goods, donated cakes, and tea and coffee sales, they managed to raise €402. Every euro of that money will now be passed to the Alfas Food Bank, which will ensure that it is used to support needy families. U3A Marina Baixa would like to offer their thanks to everyone who supported their Olde English Tea Shoppe and helped to make it such a success.

