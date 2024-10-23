By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 11:16 • 1 minute read

Travel Chaos Strikes Murcia Image: X/@josecabreraah

TRAVELLERS across Spain faced significant disruptions recently as Renfe cancelled 22 high-speed trains following a derailment incident in Madrid. The derailment, which occurred on October 19 between Chamartín and Jardín Botánico stations, forced the cancellation of numerous trains, impacting those traveling to and from the capital.

Impact on travelers: Renfe cancels services to and from Murcia

Among the travellers affected were those heading to Murcia. Renfe’s decision to cancel these trains resulted in approximately 13,700 passengers needing to find alternative travel arrangements, with many receiving notifications about changes just two hours before their scheduled departures. The director of Business and Operations, Óscar Gómez Barbero, emphasised their efforts to provide ‘creative solutions’ for those impacted.

Wider implications: Cancellations by Ouigo and Iryo rail services

Additionally, the French rail operator Ouigo faced cancellations, impacting about 50 per cent of its services on routes linking Madrid, Valencia, and Murcia. While Iryo, an Italian rail operator, shifted its operations from Chamartín to Atocha, it remains uncertain whether they had to cancel any trains.

Refunds and Compensation: Renfe’s Commitment to Travelers

Renfe is guaranteeing ticket refunds, expressing regret over the inconvenience caused, especially for travellers heading to Murcia and other long distance destinations during the busy travel weekend.

