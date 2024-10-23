By Catherine McGeer •
Travel Chaos Strikes Murcia
TRAVELLERS across Spain faced significant disruptions recently as Renfe cancelled 22 high-speed trains following a derailment incident in Madrid. The derailment, which occurred on October 19 between Chamartín and Jardín Botánico stations, forced the cancellation of numerous trains, impacting those traveling to and from the capital.
Among the travellers affected were those heading to Murcia. Renfe’s decision to cancel these trains resulted in approximately 13,700 passengers needing to find alternative travel arrangements, with many receiving notifications about changes just two hours before their scheduled departures. The director of Business and Operations, Óscar Gómez Barbero, emphasised their efforts to provide ‘creative solutions’ for those impacted.
Additionally, the French rail operator Ouigo faced cancellations, impacting about 50 per cent of its services on routes linking Madrid, Valencia, and Murcia. While Iryo, an Italian rail operator, shifted its operations from Chamartín to Atocha, it remains uncertain whether they had to cancel any trains.
Renfe is guaranteeing ticket refunds, expressing regret over the inconvenience caused, especially for travellers heading to Murcia and other long distance destinations during the busy travel weekend.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
